China urges investigation over Chinese national beaten to death in Barcelona

The Chinese Consulate-General in Barcelona, Spain urged local police to investigate an incident of a young overseas Chinese beaten to death in Barcelona on Sunday morning thoroughly, quickly, and in accordance with the law. The consulate-general stressed the importance of protecting the security and legal rights of the victim's family.A young overseas Chinese man was beaten outside a club in Barcelona and died in the hospital, said an online notice released Tuesday by the Chinese Consulate-General in BarcelonaThe consulate-general expressed condolences to the victim's family, as the police investigate and collect evidence, said the notice.The notice also reminds the Chinese citizens in Spain to mind their safety when going out at night and requests those who have any knowledge of details related to the incident to help collect evidence and cooperate in the investigation.A friend of the victim told The Beijing News on Tuesday that the victim was a 25-year-old man surnamed Cheng, who came from Wenzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province. His parents run a store in Spain.Cheng's friend said that Cheng had a quarrel with others before getting into a fight, according to The Beijing News.The video posted by news platform Passion News on Tuesday shows the young Chinese man being violently kicked in the head by several men in the crowd outside a club in Barcelona.The video has over 2 million views as of Tuesday.