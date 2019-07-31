Europe obliged to let it sell and ship oil: Iran

RELATED ARTICLES: Iran to reduce commitments more if EU not to take practical action

Iran said Wednesday that European nations still party to the 2015 nuclear deal are "obliged" to allow it to sell and ship oil, amid a standoff with Britain over the seizure of tankers.The deal over Iran's nuclear programme has begun to unravel since US President Donald Trump announced the US was withdrawing from the agreement last year and reimposing sanctions.Iran has been pushing the European parties to the deal - Britain, France and Germany - to adhere to their commitments under the agreement despite US pressure.British authorities seized a tanker carrying Iranian oil off its territory Gibraltar on July 4, a move Spain's foreign minister said was carried out at the request of the US."They [the European parties] have set out their commitments and announced them, they [include] the sale of Iran's oil, the transportation of Iran's oil, and the return of Iran's oil income," said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif."It is clear that today's tensions and problems are due to America's economic terrorism and Europe's inability to fulfil its commitments which means going along with America's economic terrorism," he said.Zarif's remarks come after a meeting in Vienna on Sunday of the remaining parties to the nuclear deal - the three European nations plus China and Russia.In remarks broadcast on state television, the top Iranian diplomat described the talks as "challenging.""We raised our stance and the importance of the fulfilment of the commitments of other parties to the JCPOA, in particular European countries," he said, referring to the deal by its formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.