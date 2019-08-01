52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Thailand





Delegates pose for a group photo during the opening ceremony of the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, July 31, 2019. The opening ceremony of the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting was held here. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai addresses the opening ceremony of the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, July 31, 2019. The opening ceremony of the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting was held here. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha addresses the opening ceremony of the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, July 31, 2019. The opening ceremony of the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting was held here. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)