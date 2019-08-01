Jiangsu Television denies rumor of ceasing cooperation with Taiwan artists

Jiangsu Television, a television channel in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, denied an online rumor Wednesday, which claimed the network will cease cooperation with artists from the island of Taiwan in all of its television shows.
The announcement was made after a netizen claiming to be an employee of the network said on WeChat that Jiangsu Television will suspend cooperation with the artists from Taiwan and stop promoting the island's economy, tourism, and its people's livelihoods.
The rumor caused sensation on internet following a statement from China's Ministry of Culture
and Tourism on Wednesday that the pilot program which allows individual trips to Taiwan will be suspended starting from August 1.
The television network said that the idea it will cease collaboration with artists from Taiwan was maliciously fabricated and had already caused harmful social influence. It denied the one who posted the claim was one of its employees.