RELATED ARTICLES: 4 killed in coal mine blast in NW Pakistan

Four people were killed in a coal mine blast in southwest China's Guizhou Province, local authorities said Thursday.The explosion happened at 4 p.m. Wednesday in a coal mine in Liangyan Town, the city of Bijie. Eight people were trapped when the gas explosion happened.As of 8:30 am Thursday, one person was saved, four killed and three remained trapped in the mine.Rescue work is underway. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.