China's Qu vows to make FAO more dynamic, transparent and inclusive

New Director-General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Qu Dongyu speaks during an official handover ceremony in Rome, Italy, on July 31, 2019. An official ceremony was held here on Wednesday to mark the handover between the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) outgoing chief Jose Graziano Da Silva and the new Director-General of the agency Qu Dongyu, who vowed to make this organization more dynamic, transparent and inclusive. (Xinhua/Liu Yongqiu)

New Director-General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Qu Dongyu (L) shakes hands with outgoing FAO chief Jose Graziano Da Silva during an official handover ceremony in Rome, Italy, on July 31, 2019. An official ceremony was held here on Wednesday to mark the handover between the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) outgoing chief Jose Graziano Da Silva and the new Director-General of the agency Qu Dongyu, who vowed to make this organization more dynamic, transparent and inclusive. (Xinhua/Liu Yongqiu)

