Green agriculture developed in Huinan, northeast China's Jilin

A staff member of Wuyuan Farm piles up bags of organic rice in Huinan County, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 30, 2019. Huinan is one of the leading rice producing areas in northeast China. In Huinan's Chaoyang Township, local authorities take various measures to boost green and organic agricultural development including raising ducks in rice fields, raising pests' natural enemy, spraying fungicides and disinfesting fields by solar power lamps. The rice production wins market share due to better quality and green development. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

Aerial Photo taken on July 30, 2019 shows the rice fields on Wuyuan Farm in Huinan County, northeast China's Jilin Province.

A staff member of Wuyuan Farm shows harvested rice in Huinan County, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 30, 2019.

A staff member of Wuyuan Farm arranges rice at a warehouse in Huinan County, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 30, 2019.

Ducks are seen in the rice fields on Wuyuan Farm in Huinan County, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 30, 2019.

A frog is seen in the rice fields on Wuyuan Farm in Huinan County, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 30, 2019.

A staff member arranges a sign with customers' pre-order information on Wuyuan Farm in Huinan County, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 30, 2019.

A staff member of Wuyuan Farm shows eggs of trichogramma, a kind of pests' natural enemy, in Huinan County, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 30, 2019.