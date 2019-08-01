Animals brought to"Sham Gathers Us" festival for people in Damascus, Syria

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/1 14:38:39

A lion is seen at the "Sham Gathers Us" (Sham means Damascus) festival in Damascus, capital of Syria, July 30, 2019. There are a few tigers and lions left at the Damascus Zoo. These animals were brought to the festival for people to watch. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)


 

A tiger is seen at the "Sham Gathers Us" (Sham means Damascus) festival in Damascus, capital of Syria, July 30, 2019. There are a few tigers and lions left at the Damascus Zoo. These animals were brought to the festival for people to watch. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)


 

People look at a tiger at the "Sham Gathers Us" (Sham means Damascus) festival in Damascus, capital of Syria, July 30, 2019. There are a few tigers and lions left at the Damascus Zoo. These animals were brought to the festival for people to watch. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)


 

A tiger is seen at the "Sham Gathers Us" (Sham means Damascus) festival in Damascus, capital of Syria, July 30, 2019. There are a few tigers and lions left at the Damascus Zoo. These animals were brought to the festival for people to watch. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)


 

