37 treated for minor burns, ExxonMobil plant fire in southern US isolated

A total of 37 people were treated for injuries after a fire at an ExxonMobil plant Wednesday in Baytown, about 40 km east of downtown Houston, Texas, the United States, and the fire has been isolated and contained, according to ExxonMobil.Jason Duncan, the plant manager, told a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that all those injured were not life threatening.According to Duncan, the fire was a result of an explosion at the plant, and "what is on fire now is propane and propylene, a light hydrocarbon mixture.""The unit affected by the fire is light hydrocarbon mixture of propane and propylene. We are working right now to shut down the unit so we can isolate the source of the fire," he said, adding that the unit on fire is called propylene recover unit."We have seen no adverse impact to the environment based on the monitors," he said.Propylene is used in everything from toys to electronics to automobile products, and is used in about 25-percent of plastic products on the market today.The material is easily ignited by heat, sparks or flames and will form explosive mixtures with air. Any cylinders exposed to the fire may vent and release flammable gas through pressure relief devices. When it comes to the health impacts of the gas, vapors may cause dizziness or asphyxiation without warning.The city of Baytown issued a precautionary order to Shelter in Place due to the emergency at the ExxonMobil Baytown Area.Earlier, ExxonMobil released a statement about the fire, saying that the fire occurred at the Baytown Olefins Plant. "Our fire teams are working to extinguish the fire. We are conducting personnel accounting."According to the ExxonMobil's website, the Baytown Olefins Plant began operations in 1979 and is one of the largest ethylene plants in the world. The refinery can process up to 584,000 barrels of crude oil per day.