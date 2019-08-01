Fourth C919 jet makes maiden test flight

A 104 aircraft is seen at Shanghai Pudong International Airport before taking a test flight. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

A photo taken on Aug 1 shows a C919 jet, type 104, taking off from a runway at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. The 104 aircraft departed the airport at 5:32 am on Thursday morning and completed its first flight in one hour and 25 minutes. Four C919 jets ? the 101, 102, 103 and 104 ? have completed testing, while another two new C919 jets, the 105 and 106, will complete their test flights later this year. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

