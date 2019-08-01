Turing trash into electricity in Shanghai

A view of the Jiading Renewable Energy Center in Gutang Village, Jiading District, Shanghai, July 31, 2019. Qu Guoqiang, the manager of the center, said since the center was established in 2017 it has processed more than 1,500 tons of domestic garbage a day, generating 531 kWh of power for each ton of garbage processed. The remaining slag is turned into building materials including road slabs and bricks. At the start of July, mandatory garbage sorting began in Shanghai, China’s economic powerhouse. The city’s more than 26 million residents are now required to throw away garbage at a fixed time and place. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)

