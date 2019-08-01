Web users cheer PLA’s 92nd birthday

Artists sculpt busts of soldiers at the National Art Museum of China in Beijing on Thursday, the 92nd anniversary of the People's Liberation Army's founding. Photo: VCG

Whether it was the most touching soldier love story or the best-looking idol in uniform, Chinese internet users paid tribute to the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in their own way on Thursday, the 92nd anniversary of its founding.The hashtag "fairy love stories of soldiers" was viewed nearly 27 million times with users expressing admiration and respect to soldiers and their spouses on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo.One wife expressed her love for her solider husband, posting "You do not only belong to me, but also to the country. I hope I can stand by your left side all life long as your right hand should be used to salute the country."Net users posted photos of TV celebrities like Zhang Yixing and Jackson Yee in military uniform. A poll to choose "the best-looking star wearing a military uniform" was viewed more than 140 million times.DF Express, a Sina Weibo account of the PLA Rocket Force, announced Thursday that the shooting of the first TV drama on the PLA Rocket Force -The Glory of Youth - starring Chinese actor Li Yifeng will start soon.

A post of The Glory of Youth Photo: DF Express Sina Weibo account