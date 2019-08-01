Medical care industry reaches turning point, digitalization could point the way forward: report

China's medical care industry is approaching a turning point, posing a critical test for more than 4,000 manufacturers, but digitalization could be an option out, according to a report released by consulting firm McKinsey & Co on Thursday.



The report said China has now become the leader in global digital development, but compared with retail and other enterprises, many medical enterprises lag behind in the digital trend and have great potential for development.



The company said the Chinese government lends great support to the industry, and global pharmaceutical companies are busy looking for cooperation with tech firms. Likewise tech giants such as Tencent and Alibaba are marching into the digital medical markets, which could play an important role in the coming digital era for the medical industry.



The report said by 2025, leading digital healthcare companies will bring digital innovations developed in China to the world, and online hospitals and online prescription drugs will become the new normal for patients.



