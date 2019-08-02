US detects DPRK launch of projectile: reports

Multiple US media outlets on Thursday cited official sources as saying that the United States detected a projectile launched by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
The launch reportedly took place early Friday local time, and initial assessment showed that the projectile is similar to the ones fired in recent days, according to the reports.
The US Department of Defense did not immediately respond to request for comment.
The DPRK fired multiple projectiles on July 25 and July 31, raising concerns in Seoul and Washington.
The South Korean National Security Council (NSC) expressed deep concern after last week's launch, saying it is of no help for efforts to defuse military tensions on the Korean Peninsula
.
The US State Department reiterated Washington's intention to continue its diplomatic engagement with Pyongyang. "We want to have diplomatic engagement with the North Korea
ns," spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told a press briefing last week.
"We continue to urge the North Koreans to resolve all of the things that the President (Donald Trump) and that Chairman Kim have talked about through diplomacy," she added, and urged "no more provocations."