Thai PM orders immediate investigation on bomb blasts in Bangkok

A Thai government spokesperson said on Friday that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had ordered an immediate investigation into various bombing incidents, urging the public not to be panicked.
Prayut said the situation has been closely monitored and security measures have been tightened. He asked for cooperation of the public to immediately notify officials if they encounter any irregularities.
Four bombs have gone off around different parts of Bangkok including areas near the government buildings and the skytrain station in central business area this morning, in the wake of a fake bomb placed in front of the Royal Thai Police headquarters in Bangkok late on Thursday night, reports said.
Two people were injured from the explosions. Police arrested two suspects, according to reports.
Media reports said the explosions might be launched by insurgents who aim to create unrest.
The ASEAN
Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related meetings are being held in Bangkok since July 28.