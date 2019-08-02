Down ‘Syndrome’

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

As the mercury soars during the period of high heat, people tend to wear less to feel comfortable. However near the Bund in central Shanghai, children were trying to sizzle in down jackets the other day. Though it was 35 degrees and the sun was bearing down hard, on the river bank of Waitan, some kids faced the glare of the reflectors even in the blazing heat. They were child models participating in ad shoots, trying to force a smile in front of the camera in the sweltering weather. According to Xinmin Evening News on Tuesday, one of the boys took off the thick coat and tried to cool himself in the shade under buildings. Before his sweaty brow could even dry up, he had to sport another warm jacket for the shoot. The report set China's boisterous online media afire, sparking a smokey discussion. While some saw red over the possibility of parents riding the gravy train on the back of their precocious model children, others gloated over the rich experience it could provide the kids. Whatever the reason, parents should desist from making their children face the heat of the baking sun for something that is not worth the risk.