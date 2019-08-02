Anthology of feature stories on Xi's attendance in key events published

An anthology of feature stories on important events attended by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), has been published by the Xinhua Publishing House.Comprised of two volumes, the book, themed the new practice in the governance of China, is a collection of 129 feature stories and 240 photos released by Xinhua News Agency on Xi's attendance in important events between the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012 and the 19th CPC National Congress in 2017.It is a true account of the key moments of Xi's attendance in important events, domestic inspection tours, and foreign visits, according to the publisher.The book reflects the great practice of the governance of China by the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and explains the practical logic and profound connotation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the publisher said.