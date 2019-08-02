Indian FM tells US counterpart Kashmir a bilateral issue with Pakistan

RELATED ARTICLES: Pakistan offers consular access to Indian death row prisoner

New Delhi said on Friday it had conveyed to Washington that any discussion on Kashmir will only be with Pakistan, bilaterally, as US President Donald Trump reiterated that he was ready to offer assistance to India and Pakistan in resolving the Kashmir dispute."Have conveyed to American counterpart Mike Pompeo this morning in clear terms that any discussion on Kashmir, if at all warranted, will only be with Pakistan and only bilaterally," Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said in a statement posted on twitter.On Thursday, Trump said that it is up to India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute and he was ready to assist if the two South Asian neighbours wanted his help in resolving the decades-old issue.Last month, during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Trump claimed Modi sought his mediation in the Kashmir issue during a recent meeting and that he was ready for it. But New Delhi has strongly rejected Trump's claim.