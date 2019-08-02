US withdraws from INF nuclear treaty with Russia

The United States has formally withdrawn from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty with Russia, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday in a statement.
"Over the past six months, the US provided Russia a final opportunity to correct its noncompliance. As it has for many years, Russia chose to keep its noncompliant missile rather than going back into compliance with its treaty obligations," he said while attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN
) foreign ministers' meeting and related meetings here in Bangkok.
"The US will not remain party to a treaty that is deliberately violated by Russia," he added.
Meantime, Russia also confirmed the termination of the treaty at the initiative of the US side.
Pompeo added that the United States "remains committed to effective arms control that advances the US, allied, and partner security."
The INF Treaty was signed by the Soviet Union and the United States back in 1987.
Moscow and Washington have been accusing each other of violating the historic arms control deal amid increased tensions.
Pompeo said on Feb. 1 that the United States would suspend compliance with the landmark bilateral nuclear arms control pact with Russia and formally withdraw in six months if Moscow does not end its alleged violation of the pact.