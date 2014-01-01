Trump has ‘no problem’ with latest NK test

North Korea
carried out its third weapons test in eight days on Friday, according to the South's military.
US President Donald Trump said he had "no problem" with the spate of launches by Pyongyang. "I have no problem. We'll see what happens but short-range (missiles) are very standard," Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a rally in Ohio.
Pyongyang is furious over joint US-South Korean military exercises due to start next week, and analysts say the launches are intended to raise the pressure on Washington.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
and Trump agreed to resume denuclearization talks in June in the Demilitarized Zone.
The North fired two projectiles from its east coast in the early hours of Friday that flew around 220 kilometers, reaching altitudes of 25 kilometers and speeds of Mach 6.9, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
The flight profile was similar to Wednesday's test and Seoul's presidential office said it was highly likely to be "a new type of short-range ballistic missile."