Iraqi, Egyptian, Jordanian FMs to meet on boosting relations in Baghdad

Foreign ministers of Iraq, Egypt and Jordan will hold a meeting on Sunday in Baghdad to discuss means of boosting Arab relations, economic cooperation as well supporting stabilization in Iraq, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said Saturday.A statement by the ministry said the tripartite meeting will discuss "combating terrorism and investment through a series of agreements and understandings that include economic coordination and support for Iraq in the reconstruction of areas liberated from the control of Islamic State (IS) group."The participants will also exchange views and ideas on important issues of common concern and evaluate the latest regional developments, according to the statement.The meeting also aims to build on the outcomes of the previous tripartite summit held in March in Cairo, which is attended by Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II, the statement said.