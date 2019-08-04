People take part in re-enactment of Warsaw Uprising in Poland

People take part in a re-enactment of the Warsaw Uprising in the Wola neighbourhood in Warsaw, Poland, on Aug. 3, 2019. On Aug. 1, 1944, the Polish underground resistance, led by the Polish Home Army, began a major military operation to liberate Warsaw from Nazi occupation. The uprising, which lasted 63 days, was one of the biggest resistance operations against Nazi Germany. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

