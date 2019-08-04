Uchimizu water sprinkling event held in Tokyo

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/4 10:51:59

Two women in traditional costumes splash water during the Uchimizu water sprinkling event in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 3, 2019. Uchimizu is a summer tradition meant to cool down the air as the water evaporates. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)


 

People in traditional costumes splash water during the Uchimizu water sprinkling event in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 3, 2019. Uchimizu is a summer tradition meant to cool down the air as the water evaporates. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)


 

A girl in traditional costume splashes water during the Uchimizu water sprinkling event in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 3, 2019. Uchimizu is a summer tradition meant to cool down the air as the water evaporates. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)


 

People in traditional costumes splash water during the Uchimizu water sprinkling event in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 3, 2019. Uchimizu is a summer tradition meant to cool down the air as the water evaporates. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)


 

