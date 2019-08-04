2nd annual Sunflower Festival marked in Chilliwack, Canada

People visit the sunflower field during the second annual Sunflower Festival in Chilliwack, Canada, Aug. 2, 2019. Thousands of visitors stroll through the six acres of field viewing 25 varieties of sunflowers during sunflower blooming season. The festival runs from August 1 to mid September. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People visit the sunflower field during the second annual Sunflower Festival in Chilliwack, Canada, Aug. 2, 2019.

A visitor plays on a swing in the sunflower field during the second annual Sunflower Festival in Chilliwack, Canada, Aug. 2, 2019.

People take photos in the sunflower field during the second annual Sunflower Festival in Chilliwack, Canada, Aug. 2, 2019.