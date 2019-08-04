Indian-controlled Kashmir authorities ask tourists to leave immediately

A worker waits for a taxi as he leaves Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Aug. 3, 2019. Authorities in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir Friday curtailed the ongoing annual pilgrimage to Hindu cave shrine of Amarnath and asked pilgrims and visiting tourists to leave the region immediately, officials said. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Tourists load their baggages onto a taxi as they leave Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Aug. 3, 2019. Authorities in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir Friday curtailed the ongoing annual pilgrimage to Hindu cave shrine of Amarnath and asked pilgrims and visiting tourists to leave the region immediately, officials said. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)