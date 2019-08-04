A seller waits for customers at a sheep market in Al-Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, on Aug. 3, 2019. Kuwaitis prepare to celebrate Eid al-Adha, one of the most important festivals for Muslims, which will begin on Aug. 11 this year in Kuwait. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Sellers feed their sheep at a market in Al-Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, on Aug. 3, 2019. Kuwaitis prepare to celebrate Eid al-Adha, one of the most important festivals for Muslims, which will begin on Aug. 11 this year in Kuwait. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Sellers work at a sheep market in Al-Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, on Aug. 3, 2019. Kuwaitis prepare to celebrate Eid al-Adha, one of the most important festivals for Muslims, which will begin on Aug. 11 this year in Kuwait. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

A seller shows his sheep at a market in Al-Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, on Aug. 3, 2019. Kuwaitis prepare to celebrate Eid al-Adha, one of the most important festivals for Muslims, which will begin on Aug. 11 this year in Kuwait. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

People buy sheep at a market in Al-Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, on Aug. 3, 2019. Kuwaitis prepare to celebrate Eid al-Adha, one of the most important festivals for Muslims, which will begin on Aug. 11 this year in Kuwait. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

A seller takes care of his sheep at a market in Al-Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, on Aug. 3, 2019. Kuwaitis prepare to celebrate Eid al-Adha, one of the most important festivals for Muslims, which will begin on Aug. 11 this year in Kuwait. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)