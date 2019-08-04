In pics: Edinburgh Int'l Festival 2019

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/4 11:38:36

Artists perform extracts from "The Secret River" at a media call during the Edinburgh International Festival 2019 at the King's Theatre in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, on Aug. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Han Yan)


 

Artists perform extracts from "The Secret River" at a media call during the Edinburgh International Festival 2019 at the King's Theatre in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, on Aug. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Han Yan)


 

Artists perform extracts from "The Secret River" at a media call during the Edinburgh International Festival 2019 at the King's Theatre in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, on Aug. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Han Yan)


 

Artists perform extracts from "The Secret River" at a media call during the Edinburgh International Festival 2019 at the King's Theatre in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, on Aug. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Han Yan)


 

Artists perform extracts from "The Secret River" at a media call during the Edinburgh International Festival 2019 at the King's Theatre in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, on Aug. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Han Yan)


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: WORLD,ARTS FOCUS
blog comments powered by Disqus