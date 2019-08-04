Dortmund down Bayern 2-0 to lift Supercup

Marco Reus (down C) of Dortmund holds the trophy during the award ceremony for 2019 German Super Cup in Dortmund, Germany, on Aug. 3, 2019. Dortmund beat Bayern Munich 2-0 and claimed the title. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Borussia Dortmund clinched the Supercup for the sixth time after goals from Paco Alcacer and Jadon Sancho were enough to ease past uninspired Bayern Munich 2-0 on Saturday.The "BVB" laid down a marker ahead of the Bundesliga kick-off after winning the first trophy of the campaign by overcoming the German record champions, who lacked in ideas to pose threat to Dortmund's defense.Bayern controlled the ball for most of the time but Dortmund focused on fast breaks and caught the visitors twice on the hop to secure a win in front of 81,365 spectators on home soil.Dortmund grabbed a perfect start into the encounter and had the golden chance to open the scoring with less than a minute into the clash but Marco Reus were unable to overcome Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer from close range.Bayern tried to assume control but still the hosts were more dangerous as Paco Alcacer tried to surprise onrushing Neuer with a long-range effort with 15 minutes played.Manuel Neuer remained in the thick of things as he denied Raphael Guerreiro from inside the box four minutes later.Bayern Munich eventually got their first chance on target in the 23rd minute when Dortmund custodian Marwin Hitz defused Kingsley Coman's header.It seemed like Bayern increased the pressure but only Leon Goretzka came close from the edge of the penalty box before the break.After the restart, Dortmund grabbed a bright start again as Jadon Sancho danced through Bayern's defense and shrugged off four defender before setting up for Paco Alcacer, who slotted home into the bottom right corner from 16 meters, three minutes into the second half.Bayern Munich responded with furious attacks but Dortmund goalie Marwin Hitz was on guard to deny Goretzka and Coman.Dortmund waited for their chances and punished wasteful Bavarians in the 69th minute when Guerreiro's pass into path allowed Jadon Sancho to nutmeg Neuer with a low shot and to seal the deal.Niko Kovac's men threw everything up front but yet his players weren't able to avoid the first defeat of the season."We are sad that we lost the match. We played well and dominated but Dortmund took advantage of two mistakes and secured the title," Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac said."We are happy as the win will do us good. Overall we can be very satisfied with our performance even though we know that we need to improve some things," Dortmund's players license department director Sebastian Kehl said.