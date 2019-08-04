"Ne Zha" dominates Chinese mainland box office for 9th day

"Ne Zha," the domestic animated film which is now wildly popular among Chinese audiences, still dominated the Chinese mainland box office on Saturday, its ninth day of screening, the China Movie Data Information Network said Sunday.After becoming the highest-grossing domestic animated film in China on its fifth day of screening, "Ne Zha" raked in 336.23 million yuan (about 48.46 million US dollars) Saturday, with its total box office adding up to over 2 billion yuan.Coming in second was domestic film "The Bravest," which tells the stories of a team of valiant firefighters. The domestic disaster film pocketed about 136.90 million yuan on Saturday, contributing to its total box office of 420 million yuan.It is followed by domestic comedy "Coward Hero," which generated about 18.49 million yuan on Saturday.