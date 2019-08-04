Death toll in boat accidents in Philippines rises to 25

The death toll of the sinking of three ferry boats off the coast of central Philippine provinces of Iloilo and Guimaras on Saturday has risen to 25, police said on Sunday.Police Brigadier General Rene Pamuspusan of Iloilo police said in a report that as of 12:00 p.m. local time on Sunday, 25 bodies have been recovered while six remain missing.He added that search is continuing to find the missing people after three ferry boats with a total of 86 passengers and 13 crew members capsized and sank within three hours during a storm on Saturday while the boats were travelling in the Iloilo-Guimaras Strait.All boats were buffeted by strong winds and big waves triggered by monsoon rains that affected the main Luzon island and Western Visayas region, it added.