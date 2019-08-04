Beijing to host World Robot Conference 2019 in August

Beijing will host the World Robot Conference 2019 at the end of August, with more than 200 guests from 22 countries and regions expected to attend, the organizer said at the weekend.The fair will fall on August 20 to 25, and have five exhibition zones, including a medical robot exhibition area and a smart logistics exhibition area. More than 700 exhibits involving 21 industry applications will be unveiled. Companies such as ABB, Siasun, a high-tech listed enterprise belonging to Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Hit Robot Group will showcase their latest achievements and applications during the fair, according to the organizer.The exhibits will include the four-legged robot ANYmal, the IRB series of robots from ABB, a robotic arm from the German Aerospace Center and the XR-1 Robot from CloudMinds.