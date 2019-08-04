Family race in Wuxi

Photo: Courtesy of the Chinese Yachting Association

Nearly 200 yachting enthusiasts from 40 families participated in the national family sailing race in Wuxi in East China's Jiangsu Province at the weekend, organizers said.The event on Ehu Lake in Wuxi, which also harbors several other inland lakes, also attracted seven families who participated in the previous sea race in Ningbo in East China's Zhejiang Province.Yu Yonghui, captain of Team Fenglai, said although the lake race does not feature strong winds like those when on the sea, the race was not easy because of the skill level of local competitors.The family sailing series is a tournament initiated in 2018 governed by the Chinese Yachting Association that aims to promote grass-roots sailing.