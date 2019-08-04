USYD wins in Chengdu

Photo: Courtesy of the Chinese Yachting Association

University of Sydney team won the men's 1,000-meter eights in a time of 2:55.42 on Saturday at the International Universities Rowing Race in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province.Local favorite Chengdu Sport University claimed the women's 1,000-meter quadruple sculls finishing in 3:34.42. They train with the Sichuan Water Sports School in Xinjin county in Chengdu.Xinjin has hosted a number of international water sport events such as the International Universities Rowing Race and Sichuan Dragon Boat Invitational. Chengdu will host the 2021 Summer Universiade, and Xinjin is expected to host the rowing races.