Xie dominates national trials for worlds

Sprinter Xie Zhenye took the center stage at the national trials for the world athletics championships at the weekend, as he finished top both in men's 100 and 200 meters.After stunning China's sprint specialist Su Bingtian in the men's 100 meters on Friday, Xie clocked a 20.34 finish in the 200 meters final, a result far from his Asian record of 19.88 seconds set at the Diamond League in London last month.Su, troubled by a waist injury, said he slowed down in the final stage of the 100 meters, to finish second with 10.19 seconds, trailing Xie who crossed the tape in 10.16 seconds.The trials in Shenyang, capital of Northeast China's Liao­ning Province also saw star high jumper Zhang Guowei's return to competition, as he finished third in the men's high jump. Zhang has not been in systematic training for a month as his coach is handling a visa issue.The gold medal went to young jumper Guo Jinqi, who finished at 2.27 meters. But the result is not enough to reach the qualification of 2.30 meters for the worlds. Currently only Wang Yu of Beijing has qualified for the worlds. He finished second in the trial with leap of 2.24 meters.In the triple jump competition, Wu Ruiting finished with 17.47 meters, a world top-six finish this year. He and Zhu Yaming, Fang Yaoqing have qualified for the worlds.Female hammer thrower Wang Zheng easily won win the women's competition with a heave of 73.81 meters, finishing ahead of second place finisher Luo Na by more than five meters."Participating in the trials is for practicing for the worlds," said Wang, who had a world top-three finish last month with a toss of 76.26 meters last month."I hope I can keep a good form at the world championships in September."As September 6 marks the deadline for applications to the IAAF World Championships, scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar from September 27 to October 6, athletes still have the chance to compete worldwide to see if there results could make it to the biennial event.China is expected to send more than 70 athletes to the worlds.