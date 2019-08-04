Trash removed from Shanghai shut-in's home

Chinese netizens showed concern for a young Shanghai man who was reported to have barricaded himself inside his home for 13 years after losing his parents in a fire.According to media reports from 2006, the man's father committed suicide by setting their home on fire after he suspected his wife was having an affair. The fire also claimed the lives of the boy's mother, grandmother, while over half of his body was burned.After the incident, the son, surnamed Shen, 25, dropped out of school and rarely went outside. He survived by only eating two take-out meals a day, as the physical and psychological injuries were too painful, Knews reported on Thursday.Shen's grandfather used to take care of him, but is ill and bed-ridden, further isolating him from the outside world, the report said.Rats, flies, and mosquitoes had taken over Shen's apartment, which had caused the neighborhood to wreak of odor for years."Too smelly. I feel sick," a resident in the district said in a video uploaded by Knews."Shen's trash bags were filled up with feces," another said.Neighbors would knock on Shen's door, but he never answered. The police were eventually notified, but according to law, they could not forcefully enter because Shen was the legal owner and still alive.On July 23, Shen opened the front door to let servicemen and cleaners inside after rats chewed through his air conditioner.The video shows workers wearing face masks while entering the apartment where the walls and floors were stained.They picked up trash, repaired a clogged toilet, and installed a shower faucet, while Shen never left his room.The video went viral and some expressed their sympathy, others questioned why his neighbors and local authorities did not offer help over the past 13 years, and especially so during Shen's childhood years.The street residents' committee said they tried to help and called Shen regularly to confirm if he was safe. On several occasions they even attempted to enter Shen's apartment to clean it.However, the neighbors could not force him to seek psychological treatment according to law.The case is a reflection of two major social problems. The internet isolates people and makes them reclusive, and lack of community care and regulations upgrades, Zhu Wei, a Beijing-based professor at the China University of Political Science and Law, told the Global Times on Sunday."Community correction laws should not only target criminals or teen lawbreakers but should also cover all residents in need. Only based on such laws could related authorities offer efficient and timely help to Shen," Zhu said.