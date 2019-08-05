Investigation underway after Jiangsu teacher allegedly beaten by police

RELATED ARTICLES: Chinese procuratorates improve petition response time

A teacher in East China's Jiangsu Province left a "last words" letter claiming how she had been "beaten by the local police" after she took her injured daughter to Beijing to receive medical treatment, which was "seen as an act of filing a petition with authorities" in the Chinese capital.Fengxian county government launched an investigation into what the teacher, Li Xiujuan, wrote in her letter, which was posted on WeChat on Sunday and went viral on Chinese social media.Titled "When the letter is released, my husband and I are going to die", the letter claimed that "police and education bureau chief of Fengxian have half the evilness of the world."The couple was found safe Sunday evening, local police announced on Weibo.As Li explains, she had planned to take her daughter to Beijing, who lost eyesight in the left eye in a school accident, for treatment in March. The trip was postponed by the local police who held Li for a week at the station where she was allegedly beaten repeatedly.Li said the police forced her to confess her trip was meant to file a petition.Petitioning is China's administrative system for hearing public complaints and grievances. Citizens can take their concerns to a higher level if they fail to receive satisfactory feedback from local government offices.Li's daughter's accident happened in 2018 and the family had yet to reach a compensation agreement with her school.Li visited the petition office in Beijing in July of 2018 to report her daughter's case, calling for improved safety measures at school.Li also said her husband, a local teacher, was frequently interrogated and suspended from his job.Li, her daughter, and 2-year-old son were placed under surveillance, according to the letter.