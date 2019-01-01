Luggage becomes the latest dilemma for Chinese men

Internationally renowned pianist Lang Lang has received widespread criticism on Chinese social media after reports emerged he did not carry his luggage at the airport, and instead let his wife carry their bags, sparking discussion on sexist behavior.Photos revealed Lang Lang, 37, walking empty-handed through a Shanghai airport while his 25-year-old wife, Gina Alice Redlinger, carrying a suitcase and two bags.The photos bother Chinese netizens. Lang was criticized for his behavior and was accused of not taking good care of his wife. Many said he should have carried the luggage instead of acting like a boss.The hashtag #LangLangdidnothelphiswifetakeluggage has since received 770 million views."In my opinion, he is not a gentleman at all. A considerate husband would never let his wife carry such heavy suitcases," one netizen wrote, which represents the majority of opinions held by Weibo users.On Thursday, Lang responded on Weibo by saying that "he will carry more luggage for his wife in the future."However, some voiced their opposition on such opinions and considered it feminist, saying that it was not a big deal. Whoever is able and willing to carry luggage should carry it.Who should carry luggage is not the first time Chinese netizens have discussed the issue in the past month.On July 17, Liu Xin, a China Global Television Network anchor who debated US counterpart Trish Regan, also sparked controversy on whether a man should help a woman carry her luggage.Liu said on her Weibo account that no men around her had voluntarily offered help to carry her heavy luggage down from the overhead bin when she was about to get off the plane in July. The topic soon gathered over 31,000 comments.Luo Ruixue, a member of the Guangzhou-based women's rights protection group Women Awakening Network, told the Global Times that being offered help to carry luggage has nothing to do with women's rights and helping others is not a gender issue."It does not mean a woman should not help another woman carry luggage. Gender can be ignored on this issue," Luo said.