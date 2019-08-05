China's luckiest girl mired in 'consumption trap' anxiety

China's luckiest girl last year who won a huge online bonus and enjoyed being worshipped by netizens as a national lucky koi, a fish that represents good luck in China, seems mired in the "consumption trap" anxiety.A net user under the name of Xinxiaodai, 26, quit her IT engineering job and became a travel blogger. She was followed by more than 1 million fans on Sina Weibo soon after she won an online lottery, which awarded her prizes sponsored by the Alipay mobile payment system in October 2018. The probability of winning is about one in 3 million.The grand prize featured an astonishingly long list of items provided by 150 Chinese and overseas companies, including flight tickets to domestic and overseas destinations.With the deadlines to cash all of the awards by 2019, Xinxiaodai rushed to start a round-the-world journey.However, the journey seemingly was not as dreamy as expected. An interview video of Xinxiaodai posted by Qianjiang Evening Daily went viral on Chinese social media recently, revealing that in the past half year she was hurrying on her journey and worrying about money, which psychologically and physically harmed her.The video has been viewed nearly 12 million times.The Alipay awards only covered a small part of a trip such as a one-night accommodation or a cruise ticket of outward voyage, which means she had to afford the majority of the expense, according to Xinxiaodai."I was strongly looking forward to the trips and made trip schedules well at first, but things did not went smooth as I expected," she said in the video."I couldn't fall asleep sometimes. There are too many things to think about and I feel more pressure than ever before," she said.She even maxed out her credit card once when she and her friend were on a cruise trip in Alaska, the US.Some netizens commented that the lottery was "exactly a consumption trap." They were surprised that the awards came with so many restrictions and trouble.Others doubted her decision to quit her job, saying that "people have to choose what they really want. She really doesn't need to cash all the awards. Option matters."The busy half year sometimes exhausted Xinxiaodai. She went to hospitals more often than before, according to the video.In order to maintain the high consumption, she had to start taking advertising. She said that she did not have a clear plan for next year.