Beijing to draft ‘uncivilized behavior’ law

More people are starting to see the Beijing bikini as a unique cultural habit worth cherishing. Photo: Courtesy of Liu Yu

After local parks released a blacklist of uncivilized behavior in late July, the Beijing government now solicits public opinions for a draft law on these behaviors, including loud square dancing and wearing a "Beijing bikini."The solicitation is being conducted by the municipal civilization promotion office and will run from Monday to August 25. It will serve as a reference for the ongoing Beijing civilized behavior promotion legislation, The Beijing News reported on Tuesday.The move comes amid a nationwide campaign against uncivilized behavior. Similar measures have reportedly been taken in Ji'nan, East China's Shandong Province, Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province and North China's Tianjin Municipality.Beijing residents can access a questionnaire website and vote for the behavior they think should be included in the law. They can also comment on the upcoming law.The Global Times reporter found that the online questionnaire lists 19 uncivilized behavior, including spitting, walking dogs off a leash, men appearing topless in the public and dancing in squares to loud music."The legislation is necessary if Beijing wants to be a harmonious and livable world-class city," Wang Zhenyu, a professor at the China University of Political Science and Law, told the Global Times on Tuesday.With the improvement of people's living standards, more people are becoming less tolerant of uncivilized behavior, Wang noted."Soliciting public opinions for a draft law is an effective approach to capture public sentiment and motivate the public," Wang said.The questionnaire also lists 12 civilized behavioral options, including volunteer service and donating blood. Beijing plans to provide incentives, such as granting honorary titles and cash awards to residents doing good deeds.