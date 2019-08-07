More foreign volunteers help newcomers to China

Police of the Yangshuo county, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, pose for photo with local foreign volunteers and students on August 2. Photo: WeChat account of Yangshuo police

More foreigners in China are volunteering to help newcomers and foreign tourists amid the country's strengthening management of foreigners, which foreign students said can make foreigners feel more at home.The aim of recruiting more foreign volunteers is to allow them to serve and manage fellow foreigners, according to police of Yangshuo, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.Earlier this month, Yangshuo police held a forum with foreign volunteers, asking about their lives and whether they had any difficulty.The volunteers came from countries including Pakistan, Britain and India. They help foreign tourists register for accommodations and learn about local regulations. They also assist the police in dealing with disputes involving foreigners.Samuel, one of the foreign volunteers, said that he is very happy to help foreign tourists involved in emergencies and language problems. Other members noted that they enhanced understanding with each other by voluntary work.

Yangshuo police put on armband for local foreign volunteers. Photo: WeChat account of Yangshuo police

Yangshuo is a scenic location in Guangxi, whose scenery attracts many foreigners every year. In 2018, more than 710,000 overseas tourists visited the county in 2018, a year-on-year increase of 7.4 percent, the local government said.Local police started to recruit foreign volunteers in 2011.Similar measures have been taken at places where many foreigners live, including Beijing and Yiwu, East China's Zhejiang Province, as China is encouraging foreign residents to take part in community management and increase community cohesion through services.Such voluntary activities can help foreigners find a sense of belonging in China, especially for those who want to stay in the country, an Egyptian student at Renmin University of China told the Global Times on Wednesday.