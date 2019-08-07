Kim watches test of new tactical guided missiles: report

North Korea
n leader Kim Jong-un
watched the demonstration fire of new-type tactical guided missiles at daybreak Tuesday, sending an adequate warning to the US-South Korea joint military drill underway, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Wednesday.
The report said two tactical guided missiles flied across the sky over the capital area and the central inland region of the country to precisely hit the targeted islet in the East Sea of Karea, which were launched at the operational airfield in the western area of the country.
"The demonstration fire clearly verified the reliability, security and actual war capacity of the new-type tactical guided weapon system," said KCNA.
Kim expressed high appreciation with the result of the demonstration fire, noting that "the said military action would be an occasion to send an adequate warning to the joint military drill now underway by the US and South Korean authorities."
On Tuesday, Pyongyang condemned the annual military exercises jointly held by the US and South Korea that started on Monday.
The military drill is "a flagrant violation of June 12 DPRK-US Joint Statement, Panmunjom Declaration and September Pyongyang Joint Declaration," a spokesperson of the North Korean Foreign Ministry was quoted by the official Korean Central News Agency as saying, using the initials of North Korea's official name Democratic People's Republic of Korea.