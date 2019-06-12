Kyrgyzstan called on to protect Chinese assets, personnel

Photo taken on May 23, 2019 shows the construction site of a road built by a Chinese company in Jalal-Abad, Kyrgyzstan. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese Embassy to Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday called for a thorough investigation and strict punishment on people who assaulted a local Chinese mining company and injured dozens of Chinese employees.The assault took place on Monday when hundreds of local people gathered at Solton-Sary gold mine in Naryn, which is developed by a subsidiary of China National Gold Group Co. During the demonstration, some people struck the mine with violence and beat Chinese employees.Chinese embassy lodged serious representations to Kyrgyzstan after the violence, urging it to increase police forces and take measures to safeguard legitimate rights of Chinese enterprises and safety of Chinese people in the country.Chinese ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen on Tuesday held an urgent meeting with Kyrgyzstan Vice Prime Minister Jenish Razakov. Du urged the Kyrgyzstan side to offer timely medical treatment to the injured and to hold police officers who failed to act in the incident accountable, the Xinhua News Agency reported Wednesday.Razakov said that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to rights and interest of Chinese enterprises and Chinese people. It will take all necessary measures to rescue the injured the and will conduct a fair and objective investigation into the incident.Among 170 Chinese workers on site, dozens were injured and sent to local hospitals for medical treatment. All the injured people are in stable situations, Xinhua reported.Kyrgyzstan first deputy prime minister, minister of internal affairs and Naryn region governor have departed for the troubled site to mediate.The situation is stable and employees of the Chinese company have been evacuated from the gold mine to capital city Bishkek. China urges the Kyrgyz government and relevant departments to take measures to avoid similar incidents, said the Chinese embassy.Global Times - Xinhua