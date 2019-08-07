Exhibit extols China-NK ties

A North Korean man watches the exhibited photos at the People's Palace of Culture in Pyongyang on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua

A photo exhibit on China's achievements in socialism with Chinese characteristics is being held in North Korea, which experts said would provide a model for North Korea in opening up.The exhibit, hosted by the Chinese Embassy to North Korea, opened at the People's Palace of Culture in Pyongyang on Tuesday.The exhibit includes 126 photos, which showcase the historical evolution, achievements and future prospects of the construction of socialism with Chinese characteristics, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday.This exhibit shows the achievements of China's reform and opening-up, which probably would inspire North Korea and provide a model for its future opening-up, Cui Zhiying, director of Tongji University's Korean Peninsula Research Center in Shanghai, told the Global Times on Wednesday.It might convince North Korea to join China's Belt and Road Initiative and build a more comprehensive and stronger relationship with China, Cui said.More than 200 representatives from the Workers' Party of Korea, North Korean government, Chinese institutes in North Korea and other groups attended the opening ceremony for the exhibit on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.This exhibit will run for three days until Thursday.The exhibit is one of the events this year of the two sides to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, and will enhance bilateral ties, Cui said."China and North Korea share a friendship that is indestructible," Cui said.He noted that "a close China-North Korea relationship is of great significance to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and peace and stability in the region."The exhibit aims to share China's experience in developing socialism with North Korea, Li Jinjun, Chinese Ambassador to North Korea, was quoted as saying at the opening ceremony by the Xinhua report.North Korea is also focusing on and continuing to make achievements in economic development. China is willing to work with North Korea to consolidate political mutual trust, strengthen strategic communication, expand pragmatic cooperation and create a better future, Li noted.Kim Yong-jae, North Korean Minister of External Economic Relations, said China had made extraordinary achievements in socialist construction and has earned a growing international reputation, for which North Korea feels happy about, Xinhua reported.The two sides' top leaders met five times in more than a year, highlighting the unbreakable traditional friendship between the two countries, he said.