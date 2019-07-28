HK riot leaders keep own children safe while mobilizing other youths

Protesters face off with police (bottom) during a demonstration against an extradition bill in Hong Kong on July 28. Photo: AFP

Organizers of radical protests in Hong Kong have mobilized youths to gather on the streets, attack legislative and administrative institutions and disturb the social order, while keeping their own children out of harm's way.None of the people who are encouraging youths to get involved in the radical protests have put their own sons and daughters on the frontline of the protests.Six adult offspring of Jimmy Lai Chee-ying all hold UK passports and can study or work in Western countries. "They are prepared to leave Hong Kong after it is messed up," according to a report by Hong Kong-based Ta Kung Pao newspaper.Benny Tai Yiu-ting, Chan Kin-man and Chu Yiu-ming, three key organizers of the 2014 Occupy Central movement , have asked their offspring not to join the movement. None of the young generation have become involved in the recent protests and riots.Martin Lee's only son, Joseph Lee, has studied in the UK since he was 12 years old. He claimed that he would never engage in politics."Why don't the organizers let their own sons and daughters become 'heroes'? Because they know what they are doing is illegal, immoral and filthy. They keep their children away from the political unrest and use others' children as gunpowder," commented Tu Haiming, a Hong Kong member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.Lai said on his own news outlet Apple Daily, "Young people, we stand together in winds and rainstorms." Leung Chun-ying, former chief executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, pointed out that the "young people" do not include Lai and other pan-democrats' children, as they are "highborn" and "busy with their business and careers."A restive Hong Kong will not affect the young generation of these elite families as they have bright futures overseas, Tu noted.Young people are innocent, sometimes credulous and impulsive. Perpetrators use such traits to brainwash them, distort the truth, incite and glorify violence. What is going on has nothing to do with the extradition bill but is all about Hong Kong secessionism, Tu said.