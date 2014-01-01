Iran slams Bahrain’s ‘provocative’ conference

Iran on Thursday hit out at Bahrain for hosting a "provocative" conference on Gulf maritime security and for its "anti-Iran" rhetoric accusing Tehran of attacking tankers in sensitive waters.Bahrain said the July 31 meeting was to discuss the "current regional situation" and blasted "the repeated attacks and unacceptable practices of Iran and the terrorist groups linked to it."The tiny Gulf monarchy, which hosts the US Fifth Fleet, did not specify who attended but Britain's Guardian ­newspaper reported the UK had called for the meeting with other European countries and the US."Bahrain's government should not become the facilitator of common enemies' wishes and schemes in the region," said Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi in a statement published on his Telegram channel."The security of regional countries is inseparable and it is not possible for some to be secure at the cost of others' insecurity. It is expected that regional countries prevent foreigners' escalatory interventions by exercising prudence and foresight."Mousavi "condemned the anti-Iran measures taken by Bahrain's government including hosting suspicious and provocative conferences," the statement said.Britain said Monday it will form a joint maritime task force with the US to protect merchant vessels in the Gulf.