Nation's top internet watchdog solicits public opinion on app collection of personal information

The nation's top internet watchdog said it is soliciting public opinion on the proposed regulation of collection of personal information by apps, to better protect users' personal information.The draft said that app operators should fulfill their personal information protection obligations and take necessary security measures to protect users' personal information, according to a note posted on the official website of the Cyberspace Administration of China on Thursday.The administration posted its e-mail address on its website and the feedback is welcomed until August 31.The draft has details including the suggestion that online loan apps should not force users to reveal their address books, and that apps should allow users' to refuse to provide personal information other than the minimum that is required.At the end of last year, the China Consumers Association released a report on collection of personal information by 100 apps, showing that as many as 91 of them were suspected of over-collection of users' personal information.In particular, regarding privacy policy, the report showed that many mobile phone apps currently have unclear privacy terms, and do not allow users to correct and delete personal information, the report said.