US federal ban to have little impact on Chinese firms

China urged the US to stop its unfair and discriminatory treatment of Chinese firms following the US government moves to ban on Wednesday federal purchases of telecommunications equipment from five Chinese companies amid the protracted China-US trade war.The latest move targeting top Chinese firms including telecommunications giant Huawei, will inflict no real impact on the companies and will only act as a bargaining chip in future trade negotiations, analysts told the Global Times Thursday.The US Congress approved the ban as part of a broader defense bill in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) in 2018.In August 2018, US President Donald Trump signed a bill that barred the US government from using equipment from Huawei and another Chinese provider, ZTE. The ban has expanded to other Chinese firms, including surveillance camera suppliers Hikvision and Dahua, and radio systems manufacturer Hytera.The interim rule is scheduled to take effect on Tuesday.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Thursday that the US' wanton use of its national power to smear and crack down on specific Chinese firms has seriously tarnished the US' image, and that the global industrial chain and supply chain will only suffer more."We support relevant firms to resort to legal measures to protect their interests, and China will take all necessary measures to assert Chinese firms' rights," Hua said.Huawei said in a statement sent to the Global Times Thursday that it will continue to challenge the constitutionality of the ban in federal court."The news today was not unexpected as it is the continued promulgation of the rules laid out by the NDAA of 2019. The NDAA law and its implementing provisions will do nothing to ensure the protection of US telecom networks and systems, and is a trade barrier based on country-of-origin, invoking punitive action without any evidence of wrongdoing," Huawei said."Ultimately, it will be rural citizens across the US that will be most negatively impacted as the networks they use for digital connectivity rely on Huawei," the Chinese firm said.A spokesman for Hikvision said it is committed to complying with laws and regulations in countries where it operates. Hikvision has made efforts to ensure that the security of its products adhere to US government standards.ZTE and Dahua had no comment on the ban, while Hytera said it will release a statement later.Government contractors said they were confused about the scope of the ban and what it will mean for their businesses, Reuters reported Wednesday.

