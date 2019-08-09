Cathay Pacific says it treasures business opportunities in Hong Kong and mainland amid criticism

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways, which has been in hot water recently, said it treasures the business development opportunities in Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland, and stated its stance of supporting the "One Country, Two Systems" principle."We would like to reiterate that Cathay Pacific supports the "One Country, Two Systems" principle and recognizes that Hong Kong is a part of China. We do not condone any activities that jeopardize the peaceful stability of Hong Kong, or any actions that may affect aviation safety," the company said in a note sent to the Global Time on Thursday night.It added that the personal behavior of individual employees does not represent the company's position.The comment came after the airline was harshly criticized in the public for tacitly encouraging anti-government strikes, taking part in protests and leaking passengers' flight information, which led to a boycott of the airline.Its trade union of cabin crew called for a protest at the Hong Kong International Airport late last month, although the airline clarified later that the airline was not the organizer of the event.Cathay Pacific Group on Wednesday reported an attributable profit of HK$1.35 billion ($171.8 million) for the first six months of 2019, compared to an attributable loss of HK$263 million in the first half of 2018. The core airline business and overall group business both achieved a profit in the reporting period.The group said the effects of geopolitical and Sino-US trade tensions are among the factors expected to contribute to a challenging second half, and the current situation in Hong Kong has also had an impact on business.The protests in Hong Kong reduced inbound passenger traffic in July and are adversely impacting forward bookings, the fiscal report said."We are positive about the long-term development of Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland, and demonstrate our confidence in the future of Hong Kong with our actions," the note added.Global Times