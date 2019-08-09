"Ne Zha" continues to set new box office records, grossing over 3 bln yuan

Chinese animated film "Ne Zha" continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office on Thursday, its 14th day of screening, the China Movie Data Information Network said Friday.The domestic feature grossed 119.54 million yuan (about 17 million US dollars) on Thursday, with total box office reaching over 3 billion yuan.Telling the story of Nezha, a beloved Chinese mythical figure, the film features a daring overhaul of Nezha's appearance and depicts him more as a mischievous boy instead of the hero kid in previous cinematic works.Coming in second was a Chinese feature film putting spotlight on firefighters, "The Bravest," grossing a total box office of 62.53 million yuan.It was followed by an action crime drama "Line Walker 2," which raked in 59.25 million yuan on its second day of screening.