S.Korean president replaces ministers, names new ambassador to US

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
conducted a major cabinet reshuffle Friday, replacing eight ministerial-level officials and nominating a new ambassador to the United States, according to the presidential Blue House.
Rep. Lee Soo-hyuck of the ruling Democratic Party was named as the new top envoy to Washington. The diplomat-turned-lawmaker will replace the current ambassador Cho Yoon-je.
Cho Kuk, former senior presidential secretary on civil affairs, was nominated as the new justice minister. Three other ministers were named for the ministry of science and ICT, the ministry of agriculture, food and rural affairs, and the ministry of gender equality and family.
Four other newly-nominated ministerial-level officials were chiefs of the financial regulator, the anti-trust watchdog, the media regulator and the minister of veterans' affairs.
Jeong Se-hyun, former unification minister, was tapped as the new chief of the National Unification Advisory Council, a presidential advisory panel on inter-Korean affairs.